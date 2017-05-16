Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Pause 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:15 Time to break out the raincoats, again 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

