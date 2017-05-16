Comey memo says Trump asked him to end Flynn investigation

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions Pause 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 0:15 Time to break out the raincoats, again 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks 0:43 Jackknifed semi blocks southbound I-5 in Olympia 1:51 How 16-year-old Spring Hill student was killed by caffeine 2:42 Three caffeinated beverages are said to have killed 16-year-old Davis Cripe 0:47 Pete Carroll wraps up three day Seahawks rookie minicamp Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy