Former FBI director Mueller appointed to lead Trump-Russia probe

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill Pause 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 4:17 Remote Nevada community unites to find missing Boise girls 0:18 Boise detectives search home of Amber Alert suspect 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 1:47 Sudden turnaround in postseason has Olympia in state playoffs 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 0:15 Time to break out the raincoats, again 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy