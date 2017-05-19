Russia probe reaches current White House official, people familiar with the case say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? Pause 1:19 Thurston Realtors Community Service Day 1:00 Take the mound with Timberline pitcher Brooklyn Taylor-Sparks 1:38 Woman takes on cleanup of "Tweaker Town" 3:05 News conference about incident at Hawkins Middle School 3:01 Debra’s Story: Sun Tanning Not Worth It 3:20 What $28 million buys you in Washington state 3:24 Macklemore and Ryan Lewis bring hip hop to O-Town 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 2:30 Trailer: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy

