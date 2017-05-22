Israelis fear Trump might 'blurt out' something it's not easy to 'fix'

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? Pause 1:44 A record falls as temperatures rise at the 2017 Capital City Marathon 0:38 Olympia native Alexis Erickson runs first race since breast cancer diagnosis 1:33 Sea lion pulls girl off the dock and into the water 0:16 Basket-shooting robot at Lacey STEM Fair 1:47 PureSolar ready to shine in Thurston County 1:29 Yelm still undefeated, wins extra-innings game over Bonney Lake for district title 2:13 Two weeks after: Storm cleanup continues 5:35 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what they saw, heard and thought in Seahawks' loss at New Orleans 1:01 Hiking Rattlesnake Mountain East Peak Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called U.S. President Donald Trump's trip "truly historic" and a "powerful expression" of Trump's friendship with Israel. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said it made "very happy" to know that the United States recognizes the significance of Jerusalem to the Jewish people. GPO via AP