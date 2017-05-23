Staff file: Incoming ballots are manually checked in November at the Thurston County Elections Office. A special filing period will be held this week for five offices that didn’t draw candidates last week.
Staff file: Incoming ballots are manually checked in November at the Thurston County Elections Office. A special filing period will be held this week for five offices that didn’t draw candidates last week. Steve Bloom Staff photographer
Staff file: Incoming ballots are manually checked in November at the Thurston County Elections Office. A special filing period will be held this week for five offices that didn’t draw candidates last week. Steve Bloom Staff photographer

Politics & Government

May 23, 2017 3:26 PM

Wanted: Residents to fill five elected posts that didn’t draw any candidates

By Lisa Pemberton

lpemberton@theolympian.com

A special three-day filing period begins Wednesday for five elected offices in Thurston County that didn’t draw candidates during last week’s official filing period.

“This special three-day filing period is a second chance for citizens to run for elected office,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said in a news release. “These local elected positions are important. People might be surprised by how big a difference they can make in their community.”

The open seats are: Town of Bucoda Council Member, Position No. 2, and Tanglewilde Parks & Recreation Commissioner Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.

All candidate filings must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Last week, more than 100 candidates filed papers to run for 76 public offices, according to the Auditor’s Office.

For more information on how to file, go to www.thurstonvotes.org.

Lisa Pemberton: 360-754-5433, @Lisa_Pemberton

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 9:00

​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?
Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 1:24

Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill
Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 9:56

Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos