Wanted: Residents to fill five elected posts that didn’t draw any candidates

A special three-day filing period begins Wednesday for five elected offices in Thurston County that didn’t draw candidates during last week’s official filing period.
“This special three-day filing period is a second chance for citizens to run for elected office,” Thurston County Auditor Mary Hall said in a news release. “These local elected positions are important. People might be surprised by how big a difference they can make in their community.”
The open seats are: Town of Bucoda Council Member, Position No. 2, and Tanglewilde Parks & Recreation Commissioner Districts 1, 2, 4 and 5.
All candidate filings must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Last week, more than 100 candidates filed papers to run for 76 public offices, according to the Auditor’s Office.
For more information on how to file, go to www.thurstonvotes.org.
