White House Communications Director resigned before Trump’s overseas trip

Mike Dubke, President Donald Trump’s communications director, has resigned his position at the White House, and President Donald Trump has accepted.
Dubke, 47, submitted the resignation on May 18, according to Axios, who first reported he was quitting after just three months of serving in the Trump administration. The move was soon confirmed by multiple outlets.
“The reasons for my departure are personal, but it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and this administration,” Dubke emailed friends Tuesday morning, according to Politico. “It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side-by-side, day-by-day with the staff of the communications and press departments. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American Government.”
Dubke worked closely with Press Secretary Sean Spicer. He managed communications responses to multiple crises, such as the firing of former FBI Director James Comey, according to the Washington Post.
Dubke and Spicer have both faced criticism from Trump and senior officials in the White House since Comey’s firing, and Axios reported that Spicer will be doing less on-camera press briefings.
As a very active President with lots of things happening, it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy!....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
...Maybe the best thing to do would be to cancel all future "press briefings" and hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2017
Officials told Axios that Dubke is parting on good terms and his last day has not been set.
In an interview on Fox News on Tuesday, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Dubke “has expressed his desire to leave the White House and made very clear that he would see through the president’s international trip, and come to work every day and work hard even through that trip because there was much to do here back at the White House.”
Trump returned from his overseas trip over the weekend.
Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.
