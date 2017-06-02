Capitol Happy Hour: Watch them all here

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour Pause 0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia 9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour 9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos? 1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill 9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions 0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters 1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session? 3:08 "It would be a disservice to our students." Principal opposes bill to end standardized testing 8:07 Capitol Happy Hour: Police use of deadly force — and, can millennials not handle stamps? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, gets grilled by reporter Melissa Santos on why lawmakers are still in Olympia more than a month after they were supposed to have adjourned. Along the way, he explains how he got fired from being Duke's Blue Devil mascot and what he thinks the Legislature needs to do to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Filmed while chowing down on tater tots (and fries) at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia on May 24, 2017. Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com

State Rep. Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, gets grilled by reporter Melissa Santos on why lawmakers are still in Olympia more than a month after they were supposed to have adjourned. Along the way, he explains how he got fired from being Duke's Blue Devil mascot and what he thinks the Legislature needs to do to comply with a court order to fully fund public schools. Filmed while chowing down on tater tots (and fries) at Charlie's Bar and Grill in Olympia on May 24, 2017. Melissa Santos msantos@thenewstribune.com