Top intel official told associates Trump asked him if he could intervene with Comey

More Videos 2:14 Friendship turns linebacker trio into 'backbone' of Timberline defense Pause 0:40 Floral Ingenuity has new owner, name 2:47 Russell Wilson on Seahawks at Packers, 'heartbreaking' Michael Bennett situation 3:41 Doug Baldwin on Michael Bennett police video: 'It's scary' 4:49 Las Vegas police video of Bennett’s Las Vegas incident released 2:16 What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 0:59 Olympia vigil condemning Charlottesville violence 0:28 During Hurricane Irma, Delta flight takes off from Puerto Rico 0:58 Hurricane Watch expected for parts of Florida later Thursday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

What you need to know about Trump and Russia Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy

Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well. Natalie Fertig McClatchy