Burr gives GOP a badly-needed lifeline in Trump probe

9:28 Getting women involved in politics and how Rep. Cody scored free beer | Capitol Happy Hour Pause

9:35 Rep. Stokesbary talks taxes and getting fired from his college mascot gig on Capitol Happy Hour

0:40 Time-lapse sequence of 1063 Block Office building under construction in Olympia

9:51 One of Olympia’s best-dressed talks fashion, taxes and weed on this week’s Capitol Happy Hour

9:00 ​Capitol Happy Hour: Spotting fake news — plus, what are totchos?

1:24 Gov. Jay Inslee signs distracted driving bill

9:56 Capitol Happy Hour: Paid family leave – plus the state Senate's weird traditions

0:53 Politicians in Olympia aren't negotiating a budget – but they are putting up posters

1:04 Why aren't lawmakers at the Capitol during special session?