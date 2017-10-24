Flake upshot: There’s no space in the GOP to oppose Trump

More Videos 0:32 Worst case earthquake scenario for Seattle Pause 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 2:11 Hank is finally a free dog 1:40 No room at the Thurston County jail 1:38 MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:13 Historic Olympia brewhouse readies for new roof 2:37 Pete Carroll on better O-line protection, more from Seahawks' win at NYG 1:34 Possible tornado in Spartansburg, South Carolina leaves damage 2:02 Timberline blanks North Thurston in Thurston County's oldest rivalry game 19:25 Here's what Jay Inslee has to say over beers | Capitol Happy Hour Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Sen. Flake won't seek re-election, delivers scathing remarks against Trump and Congress Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced that he will not seek re-election next year during a speech on the Senate floor on Oct. 24. Flake’s speech criticized the current state of politics. “Politics can make us silent when we should speak,” Flake said. “Mr. President, I will not be complicit or silent,” he said. C-SPAN

