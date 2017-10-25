Few in Washington are saying #MeToo. California congresswoman wants to change that.

From left, Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif., Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., stand with fellow House members to speak out against President Donald Trump's tweet about a female cable TV anchor during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, on June 29, 2017. Speier is working on new legislation to make it easier to combat sexual harassment in Congress. J. Scott Applewhite AP