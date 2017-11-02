Republican tax bill would keep credit for child care, nix parents’ flex spending accounts

The tax credit that helps families pay for child care, a benefit which had been under threat of elimination, is included in the Republican tax plan unveiled Wednesday, according to Kansas Rep. Kevin Yoder’s office.
But gone would be the flexible spending accounts that allow working parents to put pre-tax money toward child care costs.
Yoder had wanted to raise the amount of pre-tax dollars that families can put into those accounts from $5,000 to $7,500. The new GOP plan would eliminate the accounts entirely.
The congressman remained hopeful the accounts would not be eliminated. "We’re excited that we’ve rescued the child care tax credit from the dead and believe we will get flex spending accounts back as the bill works its way through the House,” he said.
The Republican congressman from Overland Park, Kansas, met last week at the White House with Ivanka Trump, who had been advocating to double a different child-related tax credit from $1,000 per child to at least $2,000 per child.
The Republican tax legislation released on Thursday didn’t give President Donald Trump’s daughter everything she wanted either. It would create a new family tax credit, which would increase the amount families could deduct per child from $1,000 to $1,600 and add a $300 credit for each parent and non-child dependent.
Yoder had been lobbying Republican leaders and the White House for an increase to the child and dependent credit, which taxpayers can claim for expenses of between $3,000 and $6,000 to provide child care that enables parents or guardians to work or look for work.
Yoder did not get the increase he wanted, but the credit survived in its present form.
Yoder’s office said he had pushed hard to at least save the child care tax credit in conversations and meetings with Speaker Paul Ryan and other GOP House leadership in recent weeks.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
