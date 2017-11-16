Tax writers, including Marchant, to benefit from estate tax changes in GOP plan

More Videos 8:25 Timberline's Erik Stevenson discusses signing with Wichita State Pause 1:34 Stolen roadside memorial adds heartache to a family's tragedy 1:13 Cutting edge passive house energy technology on display 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 0:29 Olympia police quickly apprehend US Bank robbery suspect 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57 Signing up for insurance through Washington's Health Benefit Exchange? Here are some tips 1:27 Local family owned bread bakery rises to the challenge 1:39 Saundra and Chancellor Lee Adams speak to Mecklenburg Inmates 3:19 Pete Carroll on Seahawks adding Byron Maxwell, other moves Video Link copy Embed Code copy

What is the estate tax and who does it benefit? You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now. You may have heard about the debate over the federal estate tax lately. Some Republican lawmakers want it changed or scrapped entirely. Here are three things you need to know about what’s on the books now. Maureen Chowdhury and Meta Viers/McClatchy

