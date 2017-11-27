Trump, honoring Navajos, revives 'Pocahontas' jab at Warren

More Videos 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform Pause 4:25 Spanaway parents reflect on son's tragic shooting during WSP stop 1:49 West Olympia restaurant a popular Sunday brunch stop 1:24 2017 Olympia Downtown for the Holidays Parade 1:02 Seahawks get First Class treatment after knocking off 49ers 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:04 Bait Package stolen off porch 2:05 Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 0:43 Noah Dickerson and Matisse Thybulle speak after the Huskies' 77-70 win over UC Davis 0:46 Driving into tree while having sex gains man spotlight, yet another court appearance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump calls Sen. Warren ‘Pocahontas’ at event honoring Native Americans While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” While hosting an event at the White House honoring Navajo code talkers, on Nov. 27, President Trump referred to Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” The White House

