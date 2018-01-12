A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 0:43 Pair charged with murder in shooting death of deputy Pause 1:21 North Thurston's Jeremy Spencer talks athleticism, team chemistry 1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 0:56 Olympia Indivisible shares the reasons why it opposes the GOP tax reform 1:08 Suspect in murder of deputy makes court appearance 1:35 Chewbacca, Darth Vader get schooled by police on dangers of distracted driving 2:25 Highlights: Elma bounces back with win over Tenino 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 2:03 What you need to know about August's solar eclipse 1:51 Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

