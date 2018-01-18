Vote expected Thursday night on water rights bill, construction budget

State lawmakers appear to have resolved an impasse over rural water policy that for months stalled Washington’s $4 billion construction budget.
Party leaders said Thursday they reached a compromise on legislation to address the effects of a 2016 state Supreme Court ruling on water conservation, known as the Hirst decision. The Hirst order increased small well-drilling regulations on counties, which left some property owners without water or unable to build on their land.
Republicans have refused to pass the state’s construction budget until striking a deal with Democrats to address Hirst. The compromise bill would ease those new regulations on small wells and spend $300 million on water conservation projects throughout the state.
The deal is expected to shake the construction budget, called the capital budget, loose from political purgatory.
“Hopefully we can get that passed tonight,” said House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, a Covington Democrat, in an interview Thursday afternoon.
State Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland, said negotiators from the House and Senate on Hirst reached a deal late Tuesday night.
Republican leaders on the Hirst bill declined to comment on the agreement until the legislation is passed, although House Minority Leader Dan Kristiansen, R-Snohomish, confirmed the deal Thursday on TVW’s Inside Olympia.
The capital budget is expected to have more than $1 billion for school construction and money for mental health facilities, low-income housing projects and more. Last year was the first time in modern history lawmakers failed to pass a capital budget.
The deadlock led to construction delays, layoffs in state government, an increase in construction costs and the potential loss of federal dollars for some low-income housing projects.
Despite those consequences, lawmakers argued for more than a year about how to address the Hirst decision, which required counties to more intensively regulate the drilling of small wells.
In that ruling, the Supreme Court said more scrutiny of those wells was necessary to avoid draining water resources used by wildlife and those with senior water rights.
Counties previously relied on a relatively simple assessment from the state Department of Ecology to approve building permits for land relying on a well that draws fewer than 5,000 gallons of water per day, known as “permit exempt.”
In Hirst, the court said counties must study water availability on their own before issuing building permits.
Those assessments can be costly, and some counties simply halted construction relying on permit-exempt wells or required landowners to pay for the expensive water studies themselves. Republicans have said each one can cost more than $5,000.
By the end of the 2017 legislative session, Republicans had pushed to more or less overturn the Hirst ruling while offering millions of dollars on conservation projects to offset the effect of wells.
Democrats had asked to implement a 24-month delay of the ruling to work out a compromise on the issue. Many Democratic lawmakers — and tribes — said extra scrutiny of water availability as ordered by the court was necessary to maintain resources.
Typically, capital budgets are approved with bipartisan support and with easier negotiations than the state’s operating budget. While Democrats control both chambers of the Legislature by narrow margins, bonds necessary to implement the capital budget require approval by 60 percent of lawmakers in the House and Senate, giving Republicans power in the situation.
House Democrats confirmed Thursday the Hirst bill would spend $300 million over 15 years to restore and enhance watersheds, while allowing counties to once again rely on Ecology to issue building permits for land with permit-exempt wells.
The legislation, however, would reduce the amount of water those wells can draw in many areas of the state and charge a $500 fee for a permit. In the Nisqually area, new permit-exempt wells would be limited to 3,000 gallons per day. In the Puyallup area, that limit would be just 950 gallons per day.
The Hirst deal also includes other measures aimed at mitigating the effect of wells.
Sullivan on Thursday described the agreement to pass a capital budget as a “partial victory” that was the conclusion of a “very frustrating” delay. Democrats have long said the capital budget should not have been stalled to force negotiations on Hirst, and Sullivan said they would have worked to strike a deal without holding the construction projects hostage.
“It’s frustrating that taxpayer dollars went to waste,” Sullivan said. The capital budget “should have been passed last April.”
Many in the GOP have said holding up the capital budget was necessary to keep Democrats from moving on from the issue and letting the Hirst ruling stand without alteration.
Some in government celebrated the Hirst and capital budget deal on Thursday. State Superintendent Chris Reykdal said a capital budget “will help our students.”
“Smaller, rural school districts in particular rely on matching state funds, which come out of the capital budget,” Reykdal said, in a statement. “That’s going to help them start or complete needed construction projects, such as adding new buildings or replacing old ones. The funding also will provide much-needed jobs in those communities.”
