Outgoing Washington State Republican Party leader Susan Hutchison stands with her replacement, Caleb Heimlich of Puyallup.
Politics & Government

Puyallup man named next state GOP chairman

By Kenny Ocker

kocker@thenewstribune.com

January 20, 2018 05:49 PM

The Washington State Republican Party has elected a Puyallup man as its next chairman.

Caleb Heimlich, the party’s current executive director and chief of staff, was elected at a committee meeting in Moses Lake on one ballot.

Heimlich worked in the party since 2011 and also ran for a state House of Representatives seat in East Pierce County in 2008.

Heimlich beat out two other Pierce County residents — Tacoma restaurateur Monique Trudnowski and county Republican Party Chairman Marty McClendon — for the position, which pays between $80,000 and $105,000 per year.

He will assume the chairman role from Susan Hutchison in February.

Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627

