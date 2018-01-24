Trump teases conservatives with big wall, liberals with citizenship path

President Donald Trump again shook up the immigration debate on Wednesday by finally delivering his own immigration plan that, in his own style, doubles down on the wall sought by conservatives and teases an offer of citizenship that progressives so much desire.
The plan incorporates many ideas previously offered, but with a mix of concessions for hardliners and progressives. Most notable, a path to citizenship for many young illegal immigrants and heightened funding for the wall.
Returning to a more sympathetic tone reminiscent of his early presidency when he talked of handling the issue with heart, Trump told reporters that he would like to give young immigrants an incentive to do a good job and work hard to help the country. He emphasized they should not worry about being deported and again stated that he would try to provide protection if Congress couldn’t reach a deal by March 5 when the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, officially expires.
Providing undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship has long been a sticking point between hardline conservatives and Democrats. But Trump said he wanted to offer something to give those in DACA limbo a “incentive” to work hard.
“It's a nice thing to have the incentive of, after a period of years, of being able to become citizens,” Trump said. “We’re looking at 10 or 12 years.”
Trump has wrestled for months over what to do about those brought to America illegally as children. He wavered between disparaging as “amnesty” the program known as DACA that protects them from deportation to then professing that he loves the Dreamers. He promised for months to protect the Dreamers, but he faced the wrath of supporters who expected him to swiftly deport people here illegally.
Tell them not to be concerned, OK?
President Donald Trump
On Wednesday, Trump tried again to reassure those immigrants whose protections would soon expire not to worry about being deported.
"Tell them not to be concerned, OK?" Trump said. "Tell them not to worry about it. We're going to solve the problem.”
Republicans have long sought clarity from Trump on the kind of plan he would support. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., shared GOP concerns last week saying a deal could not be made until lawmakers knew what the president would support.
"As soon as we figure out what he is for, then I would be convinced that we were not just spinning our wheels," McConnell said.
A senior administration official said Congress will know exactly what the White House would support on Thursday.
White House officials provided key details of their intentions on Wednesday, but these did not include some key measures proposed by a conservative group of House Republicans that sought even tougher measures, including mandatory e-Verify, punishment for sanctuary cities and tighter asylum standards.
The senior official also dismissed the bipartisan proposal presented by Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham of South Carolina and Democrat Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois.
“Their version of solving this problem is not the President’s version of solving this problem,” the official said.
But as Trump and a senior administration official outlined the new White House plan, it was clear that significant pieces of the president’s plan seem to come from the Graham-Durbin proposal, but with much greater border protection a lot fewer people granted protections.
The Trump plan would provide immediate legalization and a path to citizenship for about 690,000 current DACA recipients, but only if Congress agrees to $25 billion in funding for a wall and an additional $5 billion for extra border security.
The Graham-Durbin plan also offered a possible path to citizenship at around 10 to 12 years with significant cuts to chain migration and the Diversity Visa Lottery program.
“We’re going to create a standard where not everybody that you ever met can come into the country, but you’ll have wives and husbands,” Trump said. “And you’ll have sons and daughters. We’re going to talk about parents. Parents are a tricky situation because they came here illegally.”
Graham immediately praised Trump's comments after they were made public. Sen. Dick Durbin, an Illinois Democrat, tweeted, "The President is headed in the right direction here."
Anita Kumar and Emma Dumain contributed to this report.
