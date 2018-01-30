Trump: ‘The state of our union is strong because our people are strong’

President Donald Trump opened his State of the Union address Tuesday evening by noting the “swift” actions taken by his administration since his first speech before Congress last year.

“We’ve gone forward with a clear mission, and a righteous mission: to make America great again for all Americans,” Trump said before the crowd applauded.

Trump emphasized the strength of Americans, saying “the state of our Union is strong because our people are strong.”

He said that since the election, 2.4 million jobs have been created.

Tuesday’s speech before a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol is Trump’s first State of the Union since taking office. He addressed Congress for the first time back in February 2017.

The 45th president is expected to tout his administration’s “great success with the markets and with the tax cut,” as well as his goals for 2018 — including infrastructure spending, renegotiated trade deals and an immigration bill, according to USA Today.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi advised Democrats to be on their better behavior during the speech – for strategy’s sake, The Associated Press reported.

According to excerpts released ahead of the prime-time address, the president will declare that there has “never been a better time to start living the American dream,” The Associated Press reported. “I am extending an open hand to work with members of both parties, Democrats and Republicans, to protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed,” Trump said in the excerpts.

"There are some great things happening in this country, and I think you can expect to hear the president talk about a lot of those," press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Monday. "Not only what we've been able to do in the first year, but all of the great things that we're going to do in the next seven years after this."

In what he intends to be an optimistic address, he will call for a “new American moment,” asking lawmakers in both parties to come together to modernize the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and revamp immigration policies, according to the Associated Press.

The Trump campaign received criticism for its offer to display the names of donors during its livestream of the address. A donation window on the campaign website calls for a “special State of the Union contribution” of $35 to $2,700 to see your name flash during the livestream.

Among the expected guests are individuals who are reportedly benefiting from the economy under Trump, members of the U.S. military and the parents of two victims of violent Central American gang MS-13, Vox reported.

Some lawmakers have said they aren’t attending—at least 11 Democrats in the House of Representatives, mostly members of Congressional Black Caucus, according to Roll Call.

“This is a presidency that has been built on racism, stupidity, and lies, which has already wasted enough of America’s time and I will not waste any more of mine,” Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, told Roll Call.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg isn’t in the audience due to a "fireside chat" she delivered to students and faculty at the Roger Williams University School of Law in Rhode Island, NBC News reported. Four of the seven Supreme Court

Rep. Joe Kennedy !!!, a Massachusetts Democrat and grandson of Robert F. Kennedy, will deliver the rebuttal after the address, Politico reported. In excerpts released before his speech, Kennedy says Trump has caused serious problems for the American people, including proposals that target Muslims, transgendered people and others, The Associated Press reported.