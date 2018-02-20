House budget replaces property taxes with capital-gains tax, delays teacher salary fix

House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan, second from left, D-Covington, talks about the House Democrats’ proposed supplemental budget on Tuesday as he sits with Rep. Kristine Lytton, left, D-Anacortes, Rep. Timm Ormsby, second from right, D-Spokane, and Rep. June Robinson, right, D-Everett, during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The budget proposal sticks to an education funding time line that the state Supreme Court has previously rejected and also includes a capital-gains tax for long-term property tax relief. Ted S. Warren AP