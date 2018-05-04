Want to make your mark? Election season is almost here, and you can be a candidate

Candidate filing week is almost here, officially launching the campaigns for candidates seeking office in November.
Last year's odd-year elections were about local races -- city councils, school boards and port districts -- but 2018 is largely about county positions -- including commissioner, prosecutor, sheriff, clerk, auditor and assessor -- as well as the legislature, state-level courts, and Congress.
Some incumbents already have attracted challengers, while many haven't so far.
If you're considering a run for office, here are some dates to keep in mind, according to the Thurston County Auditor's Office. Filing week is May 14-18.
How do you file?
▪ Online: 9 a.m. May 14 through 4 p.m. May 18 at ThurstonVotes.org.
▪ By mail: April 30 through May 18; however, mail must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. May 18. The address: Thurston County Auditor's Office, election division, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia, WA 98502.
▪ In person: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. May 14-18 at the Thurston County Auditor's Office, 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW, Building 1, Room 118, Olympia.
Here are the offices up for election in 2018 and the incumbents in those positions, as well as those who have either announced their candidacy or are raising money to challenge incumbents, according to state Public Disclosure Commission data.
Thurston County
▪ Assessor: The incumbent is Steven J. Drew, a Democrat, who is running for re-election.
▪ Auditor: The incumbent is Mary Hall, a Democrat, who is running. Stuart T. Holmes, an independent, is raising money to challenge Hall.
▪ Clerk: The incumbent is Linda Enlow, a Democrat, who is running for re-election.
▪ Commissioner, District No. 3: The incumbent is Bud Blake, an independent who will seek re-election. Two Democrats are raising money to challenge Blake: Melissa M. Denton and Samuel Tye Menser.
▪ Coroner: The incumbent is Gary Warnock. Warnock has yet to file with the PDC, but still plans to run, he said.
▪ Prosecuting attorney: The incumbent is Jon Tunheim, a Democrat who has formed a re-election campaign. Victor M. Minjares, also a Democrat, has filed to challenge him.
▪ Sheriff: The incumbent is John Snaza, an independent, who is running for re-election.
▪ Treasurer: The incumbent is Jeff Gadman, a Democrat, who will seek re-election.
▪ District Court, Position 1: Incumbent Judge Kalo Wilcox.
▪ District Court, Position 2: Incumbent Judge Sam Meyer.
▪District Court, Position 3: Incumbent Judge Brett Buckley.
All three judges plan to run in 2018, according to Thurston County District Court manager Jennifer Creighton.
▪ Public Utility District, District No. 1: The incumbent is Linda Oosterman, who is seeking re-election. Andrew Saturn is raising money to challenge her.
State Legislature
▪ District No. 2: The incumbents are Reps. Andrew Barkis and J.T. Wilcox., both Republicans seeking re-election. Anneliese M. Field, a Democrat, is raising money to challenge Barkis for his Position 1 seat.
▪ District No. 20: The incumbents are Reps. Richard DeBolt and Ed Orcutt, both Republicans. DeBolt confirmed he is running. Orcutt is thought to be running, but could not be reached. Brennan Bailey, a Democrat, has filed to challenge Orcutt. Jacob Kiehn has filed to challenge DeBolt.
▪ District No. 22: The incumbents are Reps. Laurie Dolan and Beth Doglio, both Democrats running for re-election. C Davis, an independent, has filed to challenge Dolan for her Position 1 seat, while Allen Acosta, a Libertarian, has filed to challenge Doglio. Neither challenger could be reached.
▪ District No. 35: The incumbents are state Sen. Tim Sheldon, a Democrat, and Republicans Dan Griffey and Drew MacEwen, both state Representatives. All three are thought to be running in 2018.
Court of Appeals
▪ Division 2, District 2: The incumbent is Thomas Bjorgen. Rebecca Glasgow has filed with the PDC to challenge him for the Position 2 seat this fall. Bjorgen could not be reached. He has yet to file with the PDC.
Supreme Court
▪ Position 2: Incumbent is Susan Owens, who is running this fall.
▪ Position 8: Incumbent is Steve Gonzalez, who is seeking re-election.
▪ Position 9: Incumbent is Sheryl G. McCloud, who is running.
Congress
▪ 3rd District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Republican, who is seeking re-election.
▪ 10th District: The incumbent is U.S. Rep. Denny Heck, a Democrat, who is running for re-election.
▪ U.S. Senator: Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, is the incumbent running for re-election.
Comments