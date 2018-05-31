Washington state blamed for holding up fossil fuel exports

FILE - In this Thursday, April 29, 2010 file photo, a pair of coal trains idle on the tracks near Dry Fork Station, a coal-fired power plant being built by the Basin Electric Power Cooperative near Gillette, Wyo. Republican lawmakers from Western states and industry executives on Thursday, May 31, 2018, accused Washington state officials of unfairly blocking fossil fuel projects and dictating winners and losers among U.S. companies seeking to export products to Asia. Matthew Brown, File AP Photo