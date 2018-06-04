A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
An estimated 8000 Starbucks stores were closed temporarily Tuesday for anti-bias training for employees following an incident in Philadelphia in April in which a manager called police on two African-American men waiting for a friend in a store.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy on the national anthem during a press conference Wednesday. Players are not required to be on the field for the anthem, but will be fined if they are on the field and not standing for the anthem.
Michael Hayes, a black real estate investor in Memphis, Tennessee, was inspecting a house that needed repairs on May 5, 2018. A white woman who lived in the neighborhood decided to call 911 even after Hayes explained that he was an investor.
Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.
The National Rifle Association didn't begin as the political power we know today. It was the poor shooting skills of Northern soldiers during the Civil War that led a group of Union Army veterans to form the group with a focus on marksmanship.