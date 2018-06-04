A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.
Mike Shum and Ashley Maas / The New York Times
Unions fighting against anti-labor pushback

Labor groups in Washington are gearing up for an unfavorable ruling this summer from the Supreme Court of the United States in the Janus v. American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees case.