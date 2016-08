Trump campaign CEO reportedly charged with domestic violence in ’90s

0:48 $20 vehicle tab would pay Thurston County road and bridge projects Pause

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

10:51 VIDEO: Best and worst decisions made by Thurston County Commission

1:33 WATCH: Why a young Republican from Washington is voting for Trump

1:04 VIDEO: Democrats can unite around Hillary Clinton, chairman of Washington Democrats says

1:12 VIDEO: Bernie Sanders supporter shows off Bernie puppet

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno