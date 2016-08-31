Protestors March at Trump Everett Rally

Sally Noedel, an artist from Bainbridge Island who specializes in making piñatas, started producing voodoo dolls of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump about six months ago. She was out selling them Saturday, May 21, 2016, at the 6th Congressional District Democratic caucus meeting in Suquamish, Washington -- and she wasn't short on buyers. At the caucus meeting, Democrats from the district selected seven people to serve as delegates to the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in July.