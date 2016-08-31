Outtakes from Trump’s visit to Everett

Donald Trump came to Everett Tuesday night, marking his second stop in Washington while on the campaign trail.
The Republican spoke for about 45 minutes in a speech that promised manufacturing jobs, public safety and more, following some of the favorite themes of the New York business mogul.
Here are some outtakes:
1. Syrian refugees
One of Trump’s more well-received segments of the night was dedicated to promising that Syrian refugees won’t enter the country under his watch if elected.
Trump even did a dramatic reading of 1986 R&B song “The Snake” by Al Wilson to illustrate why he thinks allowing refugees from the war-torn country into the U.S. is a dangerous idea.
The song tells a story of a woman who nurses a half-frozen snake back to health, only to be bitten and killed by its poison.
Trump told the crowd that allowing Syrian refugees who haven’t been vetted under a Trump administration could result in “bad things,” such as terrorist attacks.
“This could be the great Trojan horse of all time,” he said.
Trump did stay away from directly criticizing Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, for saying Washington will accept Syrian refugees.
The Republican attacked Inslee for the stance on KIRO Radio on Monday.
Inslee said Washington will welcome refugees “regardless of where they come from or the religion they practice,” in a prepared statement in November.
Inslee’s Twitter account posted Tuesday that “Washington will continue to welcome those seeking refuge from persecution.”
Donald Trump can talk all he wants, but Washington will continue to welcome those seeking refuge from persecution. https://t.co/GEsMNsticX— JayInslee (@JayInslee) August 30, 2016
The Associated Press reports immigration experts say states can’t legally stop refugees from relocating to their community.
2. With a little help from his friends
Joining Trump in Everett were a handful of noteworthy Republicans.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus and Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions each took a turn on the microphone to thunderous applause.
Priebus whipped the crowd into a frenzy with attacks on Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
“She lies over and over and over and over again,” he said.
Giuliani continued the barrage against Clinton, going after her email use as Secretary of State.
The FBI declined to charge Clinton for how she handled classified material in private emails, but the agency’s director James Comey said she was “extremely careless” with national secrets.
The crowd was elated when Rudy Giuliani made a surprise appearance at the #TrumpWA rally. pic.twitter.com/UprFadvac3— KIRO 7 (@KIRO7Seattle) August 31, 2016
“If I tried to hire her as an assistant U.S. attorney, I wouldn’t be able to do it because she couldn’t pass the background check,” said Giuliani, referencing his time as a U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York in the 1980s.
3. Protests and more
Far more elected officials from Washington stopped by Everett to protest Trump’s event compared to his rally in Whatcom County in May. But the May rally in Lynden near the Canadian border attracted a bigger crowd.
State Sen. John McCoy, state Rep. June Robinson and state Rep. Mike Sells — the three state lawmakers from the 38th District that includes Everett and Marysville — showed up in Everett, along with U.S. Rep Rick Larsen of Everett. All are Democrats.
A handful of state lawmakers here now at the anti #TrumpInEverett event. I see Everett's June Robinson as one. pic.twitter.com/PIGhlwUaPT— Walker Orenstein (@walkerorenstein) August 30, 2016
The anti-Trump crowd gathered in nearby Clark Park before marching to the main entrance at Everett’s Xfinity Arena.
From there, interactions got heated. The Everett Herald reports that police said one person was arrest for disorderly conduct and another was arrested for assault outside the arena. One assault was reported inside.
Some protesters were thrown out of the rally by security.
