Libertarian Gary Johnson campaigns in Seattle

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district Pause

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

3:44 Highlights: Scott Gunther's 400 all-purpose yards, late TD lead Olympia past Bellarmine, 49-42

2:13 Pancakes for Sheriff Snaza

4:06 New Puget Sound 2 Go food delivery service finding traction

3:06 Tumwater 15, Bellevue 13 T-Birds stun with last-second Hail Mary pass