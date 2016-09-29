Michelle Obama blasts Donald Trump, calls for an 'adult' in the White House

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting Pause

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

2:36 Pete Carroll: I'd be surprised if Russell Wilson didn't play Sunday at Jets

2:23 Chris Petersen talks final prep for Stanford

1:13 Trees removed along Capitol Way in advance of sidewalk repairs

1:01 UW offensive line coach Chris Strausser looks toward UW-Stanford game