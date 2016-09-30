Two former teachers vie for state schools chief job

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district Pause

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

2:34 Graham resident receives Silver Star Medal for Vietnam heroics

1:03 Husky Stadium comes alive as kickoff nears

3:00 Pete Carroll getting ready for the Jets

1:44 Kratom users stock up over worries on DEA decision