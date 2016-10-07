Labor unions unleash attack on North Carolina senator

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district Pause

2:27 Kristine Reeves of Federal Way runs for state House of Representatives

1:23 Washington state delegates reflect on Democratic National Convention

1:10 East Olympia Fire District 6 says bond measure important for upgrading aging equipment

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:20 VIDEO: Port of Olympia commission race recount

1:40 Special Naturalization Ceremony welcomes 19 new Americans

2:37 Chris Petersen on final preparations for Oregon

2:34 New e-service gives Olympia students off-site acces to public library

2:16 OC Jonathan Smith previews the Oregon game