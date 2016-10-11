Thurston County experiences surge in voter registration

On Monday, Washington hit a one-day record, with 27,601 new voter registrations done before midnight, according to the Secretary of State’s office. The state’s previous one-day record was on Sunday with 23,167 registrations.
Thurston County is experiencing voter registration numbers that are unprecedented, too, according to Auditor Mary Hall.
“They’re huge,” she told The Olympian. “...We are up almost 9,000 from last year, this time.”
The boost in numbers can be attributed to a push on social media and other events that were tied to National Voter Registration Week, Hall said. The hotly contested presidential election is bringing out droves of new voters, too.
“I think there’s an awful lot of attention around voting this year,” Hall said.
On Sunday, when Facebook and Google were reminding people that the deadline was nearing for online registration, 896 people signed up to vote in Thurston County.
“It spiked right around 6 p.m.,” Hall said. That’s when the second presidential debate began.
As of Monday evening, there were 173,564 registered voters in the county, Hall said. Meantime, the state is reporting that it has 4.2 million voters.
“Now we’ll just have to see if they vote,” Hall said.
Online voter registration for the county has closed, but people can register in person until Oct. 31 and still qualify to participate in the Nov. 8 general election, Hall said. The Elections Office is in room 118 in Building One at the county courthouse, 2000 Lakeridge Dr., Olympia. For hours and other information, go to www.thurstonvotes.org.
Ballots are scheduled to be mailed to in-state voters starting next week. Military and overseas voters previously received their ballots and are already voting.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
