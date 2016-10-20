‘Let me tell you, Gatsby was the greatest.’ Twitter mocks Trump using classic books

When Antonio French sent out a tweet comparing Donald Trump’s debate answers to a bad book report Wednesday, he probably had no idea he was about to start a globally trending hashtag, #TrumpBookReports.
Trump's foreign policy answers sound like a book report from a teenager who hasn't read the book. "Oh, the grapes! They had so much wrath!"— Antonio French (@AntonioFrench) October 20, 2016
Twitter users picked up on the idea to tweet out their ideas for Trump’s takes on various classic works of literature. The results were epic and hilarious.
