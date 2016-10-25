Florida is starting to slip away from Trump

2:17 13th Annual Apple Affair presses on Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

6:32 Gregg Bell, Dave Boling on what you did not see in Seahawks' wild tie at AZ

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business

1:22 Can the Capitol Center Building become a desirable place to live?

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

6:32 Pros & Cons of Olympia college tuition tax measure outlined

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting