Hillary Clinton announces her plans for election night, and they include a glass ceiling

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton often talks about breaking the “highest, hardest” glass ceiling in the world by winning her bid for president.
So it doesn’t seem like a coincidence that Clinton, leading in most national polls against Republican nominee Donald Trump, picked a building with an actual glass ceiling as the scene for her election night rally. The Clinton campaign announced Wednesday that Clinton would speak to supporters and volunteers at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on the night of Nov. 8.
The Javits Center has 2,400 skylight panels to allow natural light into the building.
Reminder: The Javits Center, where Hillary Clinton is holding her election night party, has a literal glass ceiling pic.twitter.com/RvGLDx9cAc— Elliot Smilowitz (@SmiloTweets) October 26, 2016
It’s a not-so-subtle reference; Clinton is the first woman to win the nomination of a major party in American history. She famously said there were 18 million cracks in the ceiling after her 2008 loss to Barack Obama for the Democratic nomination.
Clinton has returned to the theme during her more successful 2016 campaign. In her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention this summer, Clinton said, “When there are no ceilings, the sky’s the limit. So let’s keep going until every one of the 161 million women and girls across America has the opportunities she deserves to have.”
Trump is also expected to be in New York City on election night.
