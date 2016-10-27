Meet the #MormonMafia, the latest conspiracy theory among Trump supporters

1:59 Trump makes a campaign pit stop to open a hotel, Clinton blasts him about workers Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:35 Huskies coach Chris Petersen previews Utah one last time

4:15 Former Olympia mayor establishes consulting business

1:28 Gallery opens in downtown Olympia in time for Arts Walk

3:08 UPS graduates help Google document Mississippi River

1:14 Emergency overnight shelter opened in Olympia for windstorm

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

0:42 Lacey Police investigate morning Martin Way bicycle accident