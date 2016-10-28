World poll finds Mexico loves Hillary Clinton and Russia prefers Donald Trump

If other countries could vote in the U.S. election, Hillary Clinton would win the White House over Donald Trump, according to a new survey.
The poll of 3,500 people in Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, found that 60 percent sided with Clinton. It was conducted by the firm, Pollfish, a mobile survey company.
Across the countries, 24 percent sided with Trump – fewer than the 26 percent who said they’d vote for neither candidate.
Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mexico showed the strongest support for Clinton: with 96 percent siding with the former Secretary of State, compared with 4 percent for Trump, who wants to make Mexico pay for a wall at the U.S. border and who launched his bid for the presidency by accusing Mexico of sending rapists into the United States.
Mexico will pay for the wall!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 1, 2016
Russia, however, which U.S. intelligence agencies have blamed for cyberattacks designed to disrupt the election, sides with Trump, who got 48 percent of the vote compared with 15 percent for Clinton.
It should concern every American that Russia is willing to engage in such hostile acts in order to help Donald Trump become president. pic.twitter.com/fwEKWrXKE2— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2016
The survey also showed that most respondents believed Trump’s lewd boasts captured on tape about coming on to women were potential evidence of sexual assault, not locker room banter as Trump has said. That belief was strongest in Mexico, Germany and Canada. Most Russian respondents, however, chalked Trump’s comments up to banter between men.
Voters in the countries overwhelming believe Clinton would create better diplomatic relations with their country, but for Russia, which sided with Trump. Russia was also the only country that thinks Trump will win the election.
The Pollfish survey polled 500 people in each of the countries, as well as 500 Spanish-speaking Latinos in the U.S., in their native languages, from October 25-27.
Comments