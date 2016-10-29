Trump within 2 points of Clinton as Republicans rally around him

3:18 Highlights: Goal-line stand lifts Timberline to 7-3 win over Peninsula in 3A SSC title game Pause

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

0:50 Job counts in Pierce and Thurston counties above pre-recession highs

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

6:32 Pros & Cons of Olympia college tuition tax measure outlined

2:36 Candidates for governor speak at Asian Pacific meeting

2:20 Teri Hickel doorbells in her Federal Way district