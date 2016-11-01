John Kasich says no to Trump, writes in GOP Sen. John McCain for president

John Kasich can’t stand Donald Trump. So the governor of Ohio, a Republican, wrote in John McCain for president.
Kasich, a favorite of center-right GOP voters this spring, picked the senator from Arizona, the party’s 2008 presidential nominee, and then voted a straight Republican ticket, cleveland.com reported.
Kasich has long been wary of Trump. He didn’t attend his party’s own convention in his home state this summer, and when a video was released last month showing Trump making lewd remarks about women, Kasich was appalled.
“Donald Trump is a man I cannot and should not support,” he said at the time, calling the remarks “disgusting.”
In casting his presidential vote, “You want to vote for someone you can support,” spokesman Chris Schrimpf told NBC News. “He’s been clear he can’t support Trump. He’s been equally clear he can’t support (Hillary) Clinton.”
David Lightman: 202-383-6101, @lightmandavid
