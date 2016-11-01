This election could shatter more than one glass ceiling

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters Pause

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

4:59 DBs coach Jimmy Lake talks Cal, Budda Baker and more

1:45 Heroin antidote becomes available without prescription

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

4:31 Texting while driving killed one man, changed this woman's life forever

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:58 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Utah, penalties, playcalling and more