Comey should release new Clinton email documents once vetted: Ryan

House Speaker Paul Ryan said FBI Director James Comey should release documents information about the recently-discovered batch of emails related to Hillary Clinton’s private server as soon as they are properly vetted.
"If he’s gone through the process that he needs to go through to vet evidence and he’s got it, he should," Ryan, R-Wis., said Wednesday on conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt’s nationally-syndicated show.
Comey shook up the 2016 presidential race last week when he notified Congress that the bureau is looking into new emails as part of a previous investigation of Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state.
Ryan said the new email episode provides a window into what a Clinton presidency would be like.
This long overdue FBI decision is the result of Secretary Clinton's reckless use of a private email server. https://t.co/NgzMLP6lsg pic.twitter.com/yltbsYYRKz— Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) November 2, 2016
"There’s always a scandal, and there’s always an investigation," he said. "You never know what’s going to happen next. They live above the rules, outside the rules, and they work the system to help Clinton, Inc., not to help the rest of us."
Noting that Clinton is under FBI scrutiny, Ryan added "this is not a one-off event."
"This is a consistent pattern of behavior over a lifetime of the Clintons in office," he said. "Why on Earth would we want to go through that again…She’s under an investigation right now. Do we really want to, knowing this, have a person come into the White House automatically under suspicion, under investigation?"
