Clinton’s skills would be tested from the very first minute as an embattled president

1:58 Sounders GM Garth Lagerway talks about hiring Brian Schmetzer as new coach Pause

2:02 "I voted" stickers are still a hit for some voters

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia

0:22 'MLB The Show' cover star revealed

2:18 Democrats threaten to sue Pierce County over ballot date notice

1:16 Citizens rally at Capitol in protest of police brutality

6:32 Pros & Cons of Olympia college tuition tax measure outlined