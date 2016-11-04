Lies, damn lies and statistics: Is the workforce a disaster as Trump says it is?

1:51 Clinton hopes to make history like the Cubs; Melania Trump calls for end to cyberbullying - Election Rewind Pause

1:29 Ami Bera, Scott Jones talk about controversies in their campaigns

0:26 Propane flash inside Tillicum camper burns three

3:14 Richard Sherman on NFL apologizing to Seahawks for wrong calls or no-calls

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:50 WATCH: Highlights from Westside Classic cross country championships

1:49 Blacksmith Kelly Rigg talks about his art

1:46 The Farmstead Creamery produces local goat cheese

1:21 Phoebe's Pastry Cafe readies for Halloween opening in west Olympia