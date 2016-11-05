Elections 2016

November 5, 2016 6:18 PM

Donald Trump rushed off stage at rally in Reno, Nevada

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump was rushed from the stage at a rally in Reno, Nevada, by Secret Service on Saturday, as law enforcement tackled a man in the audience.

A spokesperson took the podium moments later to say that Trump would return momentarily. After a few minutes, Trump reappeared and briefly addressed the incident.

“No one said it was going to be easy,” Trump told supporters. “I want to thank the Secret Service, they don’t get enough credit. They’re great guys.”

Trump then resumed his stump speech, but when mentioning his endorsements from military officials, he referenced the incident again.

“Those medal of honor winners, when they saw that situation over there, they would have brushed off the Secret Service,” Trump said.

Trump then seemed to speak to a specific section of the audience, thanking them for their help.

“Nobody messes with our people,” he said.

After the rally, Trump’s campaign issued an official statement thanking law enforcement but not commenting on the specific details of the incident.

According to Jacob Rascon of NBC News, the man who caused a disturbance in the audience is in custody and is being guarded by SWAT team members and Secret Service agents.

Jacob DelReal of The Washington Post posted a video of the man being led out of the building.

Meanwhile, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine’s press bus was struck by a vehicle “at a high rate of speed” while in Florida, according to reporters on the bus. Kaine himself, however, was not near the crash.

Trump supporters took to social media to praise their candidate for weathering the incident, with some calling it an assasination attempt, but reports from both ABC and CNN indicate the man had no gun and was merely trying to raise a sign. Someone in the audience misidentifed the sign as a weapon and caused a panic.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated with more details.

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

County Auditor reminds public of Oct. 31 voter registration deadline

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos