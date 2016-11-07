Take this list: If you have problems voting, these hotlines are here to help

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals Pause

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

1:17 June Doyle shares the changes she has seen in her 101 years

6:29 Revisiting Carbon Glacier 10 years after epic Mount Rainier flood

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

2:31 River Ridge 59, Lindbergh 13: Hawks score nine TDs, advance to state playoffs

1:13 $12.75 million Purce Hall opens at The Evergreen State College

2:13 Pete Carroll "No change" in Seahawks' waiting for Kam Chancellor to heal

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest