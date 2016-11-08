It’s Election Day. Here come the radio interviews.

It’s Election Day, so that must mean a flurry of last-minute radio interviews.
Hillary Clinton spent part of her day participating in radio interviews in Detroit, Boston, Charlotte, Detroit, Raleigh and Tallahassee.
Her chief surrogate, President Barack Obama, made a round of interviews in Detroit, Philadelphia, Cleveland and Orlando.
Time and time again, Clinton and Obama have turned to local radio to help energize their base in states, especially ones that have early voting, largely with African-Americans and Hispanic populations.
“This is the most consequential election in our lifetime, and we need you,” Clinton told Joe Bullard “The Almighty,” on WHBX in Tallahassee. “And if you’re at home, or you’re at work, you’re in your car listening to Joe and me talking, and you haven’t voted, or you haven’t made a plan to vote, we really need you to get out and vote.”
Trump also was expected to have a schedule of call-in radio or television interviews, but his campaign did not provide any details.
Anita Kumar
