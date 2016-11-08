Live results: Trump takes Florida, N.C., Ohio; Clinton claims California

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump battled fiercely in a handful of exceptionally tight battleground states across the country Tuesday night, as an ugly and unpredictable presidential election lurched to an uncertain finish.
The contest in Florida, the night’s biggest swing state prize, was especially close, but the Associated Press called it for Trump just before 11 p.m. In North Carolina, Clinton’s campaign was banking on a surge in major urban areas where the vote count was still trickling in. But those votes did not materialize as the Associated Press called the state for Trump just after 11:15 p.m. Polls began closing in most of North Carolina at 7:30, but remained open until 9 p.m. in 8 precincts in one county due to a computer glitch.
As results rolled in, Trump marked victory in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia and Wyoming, while Clinton won California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Maryland, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont and Virginia.
In south Florida, two precinct workers were fired for failing to stand in the proper places. And in Nevada, a judge dismissed the Trump campaign’s request in an early voting suit. In California, a fatal shooting temporarily locked down two polling places.
Results appear below.
