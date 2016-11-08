Clinton pushed for additional voting hours in NC

Hillary Clinton’s campaign had been pushing the State Board of Elections to extend poll hours at eight precincts after technological glitches halted voting in Durham County.
The Board of Elections did extend poll hours at the precincts but short of the time requested by the local board. Polls closed at most locations at 7:30 pm.
The county board of elections had asked for an additional 90 minutes at the eight precincts. The state board denied that request, but extended voting for 20 minutes to 45 minutes at some precincts.
“The Durham County Board of Elections — made up of two Republicans and one Democrat — has agreed that voting hours must be extended due to technical problems that occurred earlier today,” Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook said. “We are urging the North Carolina Board of Elections to heed this bipartisan call and approve this urgent measure so that every voter can have their voice heard. Especially in light of the fact that Durham County had limited early voting sites, we have to ensure that voters have equal access to the ballot box.”
