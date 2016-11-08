Skinder leading one Thurston County Superior Court race, the other race much closer

With two longtime judges retiring in January, Thurston County Supeior Court will see two fresh faces on the bench in the coming year.
John Skinder, who had about 55 percent of the vote Tuesday will likely take Position 7, currently held by Judge Gary Tabor. His opponent, Jim Foley, currently trails by 7,694 votes.
The race for Position 1, currently held jb Judge Chris Wickham, is closer. Chris Lanese has about 51 percent of the vote — a 1,851 vote lead over Laura Murphy, who has about 48.5 percent of the vote.
Lanese, 34, earned his bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College and his law degree from Harvard. He began his career in private practice in Seattle and is a managing assistant attorney general for the state Office of the Attorney General.
Murphy, 55, earned her bachelor’s degree from Saint Martin’s University and her law degree from Seattle University. She previously worked for the Thurston County Prosecutor’s Office, and practices criminal and civil law in a private practice. For the past year, she has served as a judge pro tempore in Thurston County Superior Court and spent the previous decade as a commissioner pro tempore in Thurston County District Court. She is the only candidate in either race to have served in a judicial capacity for Superior Court.
In the Position 7 race, Foley, 61, earned his bachelor’s degree from Western Washington University and his law degree from the University of Puget Sound. He spent a year working as a public defender in Pacific County and has spent the remainder of his 25-year career in private practice in Thurston County.
