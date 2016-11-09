Those polls weren’t as wrong as the pundits are saying

3:46 Clinton: We owe Trump an open mind and the chance to lead Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

1:24 2016 Turn Back the Clock Run

1:48 Barnes Lake Showing Improvement

4:00 Seahawks CB Richard Sherman on Bills FG, kicker's wife's anger at him

2:53 Puyallup police discuss Emerald Ridge HS threats, arrest

2:36 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith discusses USC's defense

1:37 Rob Rice Homes' owners reflect on South Sound home buying trends

0:31 Watch Marshawn Lynch drive a training cart onto the field before UW-Cal